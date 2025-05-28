Great-grandads complete epic John O’Groats to Land’s End motorbike ride for Salvation Army

Bob Woodcock, 71, and Melvyn Thomas, 72, spent 11 days on the road setting off from Royston, near Barnsley, down to Land’s End in Cornwall, the southwestern most point of England, back up to John O’Groats, the northernmost point of the UK, before heading home to South Yorkshire.

The money raised will go to Royston Salvation Army to support families and provide food for children over the school holidays.

It is the 14th year that Bob has hit the road to raise money for charity on his Triumph 900 1996 bike and the third year that his friend Melvyn has joined him on his Royal Enfield 350. They were also accompanied by their cuddly toy monkey mascot Boris.

Melvyn, who has two children, five grandchildren and one great granddaughter, said: “What an adventure, we did just short of 2,500 miles all for a good cause. There were many highlights from the Devil’s Porridge Museum in Gretna, Scotland, which was the largest munitions factory in the world during the First World War, to the Seal Sanctuary in Dunnet.

“We also met the North Coast car rally going the opposite way which made for an interesting drive on a single track road.

“The weather was on our side for most of the trip apart from one heavy rainfall on the way down but that didn’t dampen our spirits!

“The support was incredible with lots of people pipping and waving. At a little seaside town in Scotland when I’d just finished filling up with petrol a woman ran across to give me £10 when she saw we were doing it for The Salvation Army. We also called in at some Salvation Army churches on the way including Port of Glasgow where we had a sausage sandwich and welcome cuppa.

“The intention of the trip was to raise awareness of the Salvation Army as a whole whilst raising funds for our Royston branch. Thank you everyone that supported us and donated to The Salvation Army.”

In Cornwall, the kind-hearted pair also dropped off some medical supplies and assisted with repairing a generator for their friend’s Ukraine relief works.

The majority of the money they raised will go to The Salvation Army, with some also going to Barnsley Children’s Hospital, who looked after Bob’s great-granddaughter when she was poorly.

Bob, who has three daughters, five grandchildren and a great grandchild, added: “Well it’s been a great charity run for The Salvation Army. Melvyn and I rode 2443 miles in mostly beautiful weather. Thank you everyone for your support and thank you to all who welcomed us home at Royston Salvation Army.

“The Salvation Army do a fantastic job, they never turn anyone away and are always there to help people that need it.”

Royston Salvation Army runs a community drop-in, foodbank, parent and toddler group and Bible fellowship each week.

Brian, one of a team of dedicated volunteers, said: “The fundraising they do is a massive help. Over the Easter holidays we provided 130 lunches to kids to help alleviate some of the financial pressures on local families. We try to help kids at Christmas too with presents and food. The other day we had someone come to us who had no electric, so we could help with that.

“All of these are problems that people in our community face and The Salvation Army can help with thanks to the generosity of Bob and Melvyn, and others who raise money and donate.”

To donate please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bobandmelvynbikeride