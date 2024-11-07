Great escape for Sheffield’s newest networking group

Nearly forty professionals from across Sheffield’s broad range of industries attended Wake Smith Solicitors’ new networking group.

Wake Smith Link, set up by Harriet Gardner, a solicitor in the Employment and HR team, met for an interactive networking evening at The Great Escape Game in Sheffield.

Professionals came along to meet, share their learning journeys, have fun and make business connections.

Attendee Leanne Surtees, senior mortgage consultant at Mortgage PA said: “I had a fantastic evening at the event. The escape room setting sparked natural conversation so was a great balance of fun and valuable networking with other local professionals. I am looking forward to seeing some familiar faces at the next one.”

Time to escape at Wake Smith Link’s networking event.

Harriet Gardner said: “Thanks to everyone who attended our first ever Link networking event, we had a great evening meeting new, and familiar faces.

“The Great Escape Game was a brilliant choice for interactive networking. We've certainly set the bar high for our next event.

“We're really excited to grow the group, which offers a safe space for Sheffield professionals, so keep an eye on future events we will be staging.”

If you want to be a part of Wake Smith Link sign up to the database and receive invites to upcoming events here http://eepurl.com/iUbPao

For further information on Wake Smith Solicitors services click here or visit www.wake-smith.com