Graysons team up with SRSB for free wills in October
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Graysons are offering a free simple will as part of the complimentary session, together with advice on other subjects from powers of attorney to trust arrangements.
The Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, which is situated on Mappin Street, will be encouraging visitors to make a small donation or leave a legacy to the charity in their will as part of the event.
Laura Cowan, head of Graysons’ private client team, said: “This event allows us to provide lots of valuable information to help people make informed decisions about their future. Not only can they get a free will but they can also help one of Sheffield’s most deserving charities.”
For further information or to book an appointment, please call the SRSB legacy officer, Steve Loane on 0114 272 2757 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.