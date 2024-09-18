Graysons team up with SRSB for free wills in October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield-based Graysons Solicitors will be helping to raise funds for the Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind next month. They are partnering with the charity in their annual free wills month which runs from Tuesday, October 1st to Thursday October 31st.

Graysons are offering a free simple will as part of the complimentary session, together with advice on other subjects from powers of attorney to trust arrangements.

The Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, which is situated on Mappin Street, will be encouraging visitors to make a small donation or leave a legacy to the charity in their will as part of the event.

Laura Cowan, head of Graysons’ private client team, said: “This event allows us to provide lots of valuable information to help people make informed decisions about their future. Not only can they get a free will but they can also help one of Sheffield’s most deserving charities.”

For further information or to book an appointment, please call the SRSB legacy officer, Steve Loane on 0114 272 2757 or email [email protected]