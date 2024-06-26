Graysons team up with leading charity for free wills week
Clients and supporters will be eligible to receive a free standard will as part of a complimentary session together with free advice on other subjects from powers of attorney to trust arrangements.
The Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, which is situated on Mappin Street, will be encouraging visitors to make a small donation or leave a legacy to the charity in their will as part of the day.
Laura Cowan, head of Graysons’ private client team, said: “This event allows us to provide lots of free and valuable information to help people make informed decisions about their future. Not only can they get a free will but they can also help one of Sheffield’s most deserving charities.”
For further information or to book an appointment, please call the SRSB Legacy Officer, Steve Loane on 0114 272 2757 or email [email protected]
Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.
Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD.
More information from: www.graysons.co.uk
