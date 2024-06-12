Graysons Solicitors Get Down and Dirty for Cancer Research in Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team climbed, crawled, and slid around the specially designed obstacle course stretching over 5k.
Laura Cowan, head of Graysons’ private client team, said: “Participating in the Pretty Muddy event was an exhilarating experience for all of us. Graysons are big supporters of good causes and it was a privilege to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause.”
Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury, and clinical negligence.
The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 65 staff. Graysons are situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.
More information from: www.graysons.co.uk