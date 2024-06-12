Graysons Solicitors Get Down and Dirty for Cancer Research in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the city's most renowned legal firms swapped suits for muddy boots as they raised money for charity at the weekend.A team from Graysons Solicitors made their debut at Cancer Research's Pretty Muddy event in Graves Park and raised £1,557 for the good cause.

The team climbed, crawled, and slid around the specially designed obstacle course stretching over 5k.

Laura Cowan, head of Graysons’ private client team, said: “Participating in the Pretty Muddy event was an exhilarating experience for all of us. Graysons are big supporters of good causes and it was a privilege to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

Laura Cowan (second from left) and the Graysons team.

The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 65 staff. Graysons are situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.