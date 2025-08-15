Grassroots Sheffield football club gets facilities upgrade

A Sheffield football club with more than 700 players across 24 teams is celebrating new changing rooms and a refurbished toilet block thanks to funding from the Mears Foundation, the charitable arm of Mears Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brunsmeer FC, based at The Meadway in Dore, is best known for its thriving youth programme, running teams from Under 7s upwards. For many of its young players, the club is their first step into organised football and a place where they build friendships, confidence, and life skills.

Alongside its youth teams, Brunsmeer also runs senior men’s and women’s squads, and is home to Brunsmeer Awareness, a programme delivered with Sheffield Mental Health Authority to support adults in rebuilding confidence and community connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outdated home and away changing rooms and toilet facilities had reached the end of their life. Funding from the Mears Foundation, alongside additional refurbishment works delivered by the Mears Wakefield Repairs and Maintenance team, has transformed the facilities into modern, cleaner, and safer spaces for players and visitors.

Brunsmeer FC players, coaches and Mears volunteers celebrate the opening of the club’s new changing rooms and refurbished toilets, funded by the Mears Foundation and delivered with support from the Mears Wakefield team

The work was led by Mears employee Emma Stroud, whose son plays for the club. Emma applied for the Foundation’s sports grant and worked with the Mears Wakefield team to secure additional works.

“I wanted to give something back to the club that has done so much for my son and so many others,” Emma said. “The facilities were in real need of an upgrade and it’s fantastic to see the difference this has made. The players, families and coaches are over the moon.”

The toilet refurbishment was carried out as a social value project, with support from Travis Perkins, RKH Paving and Mears Repairs and Maintenance, who provided plumbing, electrical, painting and flooring works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Chairman Paul Shepherd said: “The support from Mears and the Mears Foundation has exceeded our expectations. The new facilities make a huge difference to everyone using the ground.”

Heather Tyrer, General Manager, Mears Foundation, added:

“This project will make a real difference to Brunsmeer FC and its members and attract even more players. Grassroots sport plays a huge role in bringing communities together, which is exactly why the Mears Foundation is proud to support projects like this.”

The Mears Foundation is the charitable arm of Mears Group and supports community-led projects across the UK. This initiative is part of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots projects that improve wellbeing, inclusion, and opportunity in communities across the UK.

For more information about the Mears Foundation, visit: www.themearsfoundation.org.uk