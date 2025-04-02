Grammy award-winning producer and Sheffield native Eliot Kennedy to write score for new Yorkshire romcom.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eliot Kennedy has joined the team of Yorkshire creatives behind a brand-new comedy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Grammy award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist, Kennedy has worked with the Spice Girls, Celine Dion, and Bryan Adams, as well as on films such as Bend it Like Beckham. He has recently turned his hand to writing music for theatre shows, film and TV.

Nowt But Speechless is an independent feature film which follows Geri, a Yorkshire hairdresser who accidentally becomes an entrepreneur. It’s due to shoot in October and locations are exclusively in Yorkshire, including Scarborough and Wakefield, with Queen Margaret’s school in Escrick its principal location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kennedy said: “Nowt But Speechless is a relatable, feel-good story about overcoming adversity, and I’m excited to write a score that does it justice while celebrating Yorkshire’s humour, wit and character. I’m very proud to have joined a production team bursting with creative talent from the region - their enthusiasm for their craft really is infectious!”

Eliot Kennedy

Writer and producer Jan Birley, who hails from Scarborough and now lives in Flamborough, said: “We want to get Yorkshire into the spotlight and showcase all the talent it has to offer. It's clear from films like The Full Monty and Grimsby that there’s a huge international market for great, down-to-earth British movies. Eliot’s involvement is a huge show of confidence and will hopefully pave the way for businesses to consider investing in the film.”

The team is in talks with cast members from huge hits such as Love Actually, Death in Paradise, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Golden Compass. The aim is to begin full casting from April.

Follow the film’s Facebook or Instagram page @NowtButSpeechlessFilm for updates.