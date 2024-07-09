Governor elections now open at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elections are now underway at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) to appoint four local public representatives to its Council of Governors, with three seats available in Doncaster and one at Bassetlaw.

The Trust is especially eager to hear from individuals who are passionate about making a meaningful impact and representing the diverse voices and communities served by Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: ‘We are looking for members of our community who care about healthcare services to join us as governors.

“You will be the voice of our communities, holding the Board of Directors as we seek to deliver the highest quality of care for local people. You will also support us to work in partnership with primary and community care, our local authority, the voluntary sector and other NHS colleagues.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital colleagues

“The role is a very rewarding one and it’s an opportunity to contribute towards improving the services we offer patients. If you want to apply your skills and dedicate a small portion of your time to undertake an active role in your local hospital, please consider standing as a governor and give a voice to local people.”

To stand for election as a Public Governor, you must be 16 years of age or over and registered as a member of the Trust. If you are not sure whether or not you are a member, you can contact the Deputy Company Secretary on 01302 644157.

In addition, you must be prepared to take on this role for a period of three years, after which you will be eligible to stand for re-election at the end of this period up to a maximum of nine years.

Though you do not need any formal qualifications, the Trust asks that you have a good level of IT literacy in order to join the virtual Council of Governors meetings, of which at least four take place per year, and have the ability to communicate via email correspondence where required. Any additional training, advice and/or support will be provided by the Trust.