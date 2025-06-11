Government-backed scheme for first-time buyers available in South Yorkshire

First-time buyers have an exciting opportunity to step onto the property ladder at a reduced cost through the government’s First Homes scheme, available at Barratt Homes’ Affinity development in Waverley.

Exclusive to brand-new properties, the First Homes scheme is designed to help local first-time buyers and key workers purchase a home with a 30% discount compared to market value. These homes remain discounted for future eligible buyers, ensuring long-term affordability.

At Affinity on Derwent Chase, two bedroom apartments are now available from just £136,500 under the scheme. These thoughtfully designed homes feature contemporary open-plan layouts, a range of kitchens to choose from and generous bedrooms, ideal for young professionals and executive couples.

To be eligible for the First Homes scheme, buyers must be first-time purchasers aged 18 or older, be able to proceed with a mortgage application and have a combined household income of less than £80,000 (or £90,000 in London). Buyers must also meet a criteria determined by the local authority.

The Ellerton show home at Affinity

New homes cannot cost more than £250,000 (or £420,000 in London) after the discount has been applied.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The First Homes scheme presents a fantastic opportunity to get on the property ladder and we are pleased to offer a collection of eligible homes at Affinity.

“We recommend any house hunters interested in our brand-new properties to visit our Sales Advisers to discuss availability and eligibility.”

Situated in the heart of the growing Waverley community, Affinity offers a perfect balance of green space and connectivity. With easy access to the M1, Sheffield and Rotherham are just a short drive away, whilst schools, shops, and the nearby Rother Valley Country Park enhance everyday living.

For more information and to register interest in the properties available under First Homes, visit the websites at Affinity and Barratt Homes First Homes.

For more information about developments in the county, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8468 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.