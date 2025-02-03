Gordon Ramsay Protégé Reimagines Regional Classics at Sheffield’s Iconic Silversmiths

One of region’s most renowned fine dining restaurants is giving a nod to its roots as a brand new head chef re-invents some of the Yorkshire’s most famous dishes.

Tom Wells-Lomas was originally trained by Gordon Ramsey who famously helped re-launch it as Silversmiths on his ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ programme back in 2009.

The restaurant’s new headchef has carved out an enviable career since he worked for the celebrity chef at Claridges many years ago and is now aiming to elevate the status of the award-winning eatery even further with his own signature style.

Rosette-winning Tom Wells-Lomas, who was formerly head chef at the city’s Brocco On The Park, said: “Silversmiths has such a strong legacy of celebrating Sheffield’s culinary heritage, and I’m thrilled to build on that by introducing bold, new flavours and concepts. It’s an exciting opportunity to push boundaries while remaining true to the values that put Silversmiths on the map.”

One of his first initiatives has been a complete reimagining of some of the region’s most nostalgic and beloved dishes, including a reinvention of classics like ham, egg and chips, and Bubble & Squeak, turning them into contemporary culinary masterpieces.

Renowned for its commitment to local produce and exceptional service, the Silversmiths blends heritage with innovation to deliver an unforgettable dining experience for its guests.

It has been ranked amongst the top 10% of the worlds’ restaurants by Trip Advisor for the past two years.

More information/bookings at www.silversmithsrestaurant.co.uk

Silversmiths is situated at 111 Arundel Street, Sheffield S1 2NT.