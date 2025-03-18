Good Taste the Sheffield Fair Trade Shop celebrates 10 years of trading this month.

Good Taste is the only fair trade shop in Sheffield and celebrates 10 years of trading this month. It is a not-for-profit business selling a wide range of products from fair trade producers working in more than 30 countries.

All profits from the business are donated to support local charities, primarily to TASTE-UK, a Sheffield based charity that provides sustainable water and sanitation facilities for rural communities in Nigeria. Over the 10 years we have donated over £70,000 to support this life-changing work.

Good Taste was established in Broomhill as a not-for-profit business in 2015 by Jenny and Rob Coleman as a retirement project after our respective careers in health care within Sheffield. Despite the decline in the high street, cost of living crisis and the COVID pandemic, the business has survived and made a profit every year, selling more than £500,000 worth of fair trade and ethically produced products. All staff are paid the real living wage and in addition to supporting the work of TASTE-UK, we have also made charitable donations to the Sheffield charities, ASSIST, Hope English School and Weston Park Cancer Charity.

TASTE-UK was established 25 years ago by Ben Udejiofo and colleagues based at Wycliffe church to initially advise and subsequently fund provision of bore holes to access clean water for communities in rural Nigeria. TASTE-UK's patron is Dan Walker, the well known TV and radio presenter. The charity works exclusively with our sister charity TASTE Nigeria, an NGO providing funds, drilling equipment and expertise to enable them to lift communities out of poverty and poor health by ensuring safe clean water, sanitation and training in hygiene. Last year 135 boreholes were drilled, 14 hand pumps repaired and 154 latrines with hand washing facilities provided to enable over 280,000 people to be served by these facilities, significantly reducing the incidence of water-borne diseases.

Jenny Coleman presenting a donation to TASTE UK Chief Executive Ben Udejiofo and patron Dan Walker

Fair trade is a way of buying and selling products that makes certain that the people who produce the goods receive a fair price, that safe working conditions are provided and that children are not used as cheap labour instead of attending school.