Golf day raises over £11k for Yorkshire children’s cancer charity Candlelighters.

Yorkshire children’s cancer charity Candlelighters held their first corporate Golf Day, raising over £11k in support of children and families affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire.

The event, held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, brought together 20 teams from businesses across the region for a day of golfing competitions, generosity, and business collaboration.

Iain Blackwood Hobbs, Partnerships Executive at Candlelighters, says: “Thanks to the enthusiastic participation of over 80 players and the generous support of sponsors, donors, and partners — including Leeds Golf Centre and the Parklane Foundation — the day was a resounding success. Funds raised will go directly towards providing vital support services for families facing childhood cancer.

“A special thank you goes to Piccadilly Motorsof Knaresborough, who generously sponsored the Hole-in-One competition and offered a brand-new car as the prize — adding an extra layer of excitement to the day.”

Iain adds: “Sadly, the event had to finish early because of heavy rain, but that did not dampen the enthusiasm. We’re incredibly grateful to all the players, sponsors, and supporters who made our Golf Day such a memorable and impactful event. The generosity shown on the day will make a real and lasting difference to families across Yorkshire who are facing the unimaginable challenges of childhood cancer.

“Every pound raised by Candlelighters helps them provide vital emotional, practical, and financial support — whether that’s offering talking therapy for the whole family, funding respite breaks, or simply being a comforting presence during the toughest moments.”

Iain explains: “Our corporate partners help our work significantly, by donating and raising valuable funds, and through employee volunteer activities. A corporate partnership with Candlelighters not only brings comfort and hope to children with cancer but can also help businesses to grow. In a recent survey, businesses said their partnership with Candlelighters helped them achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives, to enhance their brand reputation, inspire their employees, and strengthen customer loyalty by supporting a cause that truly matters. Together, we can create a meaningful impact for children with cancer by working with regional businesses of all sizes.”

He concludes: “A huge thank you to each of our sponsors for their continued support, to our prize and hole sponsors, and to all the businesses who donated fantastic prizes. We’re already looking forward to doing it all again in September 2026.”

Find out more about Candlelighters and how you can get involved: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/how-you-can-help