Goldthorpe Salvation Army volunteers share benefits of helping others this Volunteers’ Week

Volunteers from Goldthorpe Salvation Army have shared how much they get from helping others to mark Volunteers’ Week.

Members of the community, many of whom have themselves been supported by The Salvation Army, help at the church in Straight Lane, which hosts a food bank, community drop-ins, a warm space and provides meals, clothing, furniture, cooking classes, family activities during school holidays, as well as company and signposting.

To mark Volunteers’ Week, which runs June 2-7, Territorial Envoy Alison Sykes who leads Goldthorpe Salvation Army with support from Community Programme Coordinator Jackie Kenning, said: “Goldthorpe Salvation Army is a real community hub supporting families and individuals who are struggling financially, facing difficulties or are just looking for friendship or an activity to pass the time. People know they have a place here where they can feel safe and welcome.

“We would not be able to do what we do without our team of volunteers so want to say a big thank you to them this Volunteers’ Week. We know how much people like to give back, especially if they have been supported by us themselves. We’ve also seen how volunteering has helped individuals boost their confidence and make friends.”

Alison and Jackie from Goldthorpe Salvation Army

Jane* has been volunteering at The Salvation Army for four years, sorting clothes, greeting and signposting people to different services, and found it helped her when she lost her mum two years ago.

Jane said: “I think I needed to volunteer for my own sanity. I’ve achieved so much from being here. When I first started, I’d hide in an area at the back of the hall where we collect and sort the clothes. I’d be out of the way and not talking to people, but now I’ve come on leaps and bounds, I sign people in, I’m always chatting and helping people. I have built my confidence up and am glad to be where I am now.

“In here no one judges anyone, everyone is nice, there’s no animosity. I call it my safe space, it’s like my second home, it’s nice to be around people that appreciate things that you do. I love it here I really do.”

Mum-of-three Alicja enjoys volunteering at The Salvation Army after they helped her with food parcels during a difficult period. She makes a good cuppa, helps in the kitchen, sorts clothes out and talks to people, especially those coming to The Salvation Army for the first time.

She said: “I feel better if I can help somebody. Sometimes I see people coming in for the first time and I think ‘you are the same, like me, I know how you feel!’ I try to help these people and make them feel less scared and tell them it’s a nice place.”

Another volunteer, who received some furniture from The Salvation Army when he moved house, has found volunteering is helping him as he deals with uncertainty about his future in the UK.

He said: “I use my bicycle to pick up food and deliver it to people’s houses if they can’t get out and about. I also cook and offer my service to do what they need.

“Volunteering has been very very helpful for me. It’s a routine, a distraction and gets me out of the house and that’s important. I only feel normality being here at The Salvation Army.”

There are opportunities for people who want to volunteer at The Salvation Army. For more information please visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/goldthorpe

*changed name