Goldthorpe Salvation Army in Easter donation drive as stocks run low

Goldthorpe Salvation Army has made a plea for donations for their food bank this Easter with stocks running unusually low.

They are in need of items like milk, bread, ham and cheese, and would also welcome donations of Easter eggs to give out to children who would otherwise go without.

Goldthorpe Salvation Army will be open throughout the Easter holidays for children and families to play, do arts and crafts and pick up food items.

Territorial Envoy Alison Sykes, who leads Goldthorpe Salvation Army, said: “We are very low in food. Our fridge and freezers are empty and strangely we have had only had four easter eggs donated when usually by this time we would have a lot more.

TE Alison and Community Programme Co-ordinator Jackie when the food bank was fuller

“Everything is very expensive and people are really feeling it in their pockets. Those who would normally pick up an extra egg to donate are finding they don’t have enough money to do so.

“As we go into the school holidays, we provide lunch for a lot of families with children on free school meals, so as well as needing food for packages for the food bank, we are in need of things like bread, milk, cheese and ham that can make up lunches for our families who are joining us for activities throughout that time.

“The Salvation Army relies on donations to ensure we can help the most vulnerable people. We are always really grateful for the support of the community. When we put calls out for food, they deliver in spades, so although I’m anxious right now that about how low our stock is, I am confident that Goldthorpe will come through and support us. If you can add an extra item or two, or an Easter egg to your shopping to drop into us, please do so.”

You can drop your donations at Goldthorpe Salvation Army in Straight Lane but please do phone ahead on 01709 898847, email [email protected], or message them on Facebook to check opening times.

For more information on Goldthorpe Salvation Army and what activities they are hosting over the holidays search for them on Facebook or visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/goldthorpe