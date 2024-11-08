Going underground – nuclear bunker in Yorkshire goes under the hammer

A fully restored 1950s nuclear bunker in Pontefract is set to go under the hammer this month with a guide price of only £15,000 - £20,000 (plus fees).

The Royal Observer Corp (ROC) nuclear bunker on New Road in Badsworth, Pontefract, is one of only 1,500 built in the 1950s and has featured on Channel 4’s property TV programme George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

The nuclear bunker has been completely refurbished to its original condition by the current owner and offers an opportunity to purchase a piece of post-war British history. It is secure and dry and has direct access from the road with a fence, gate and its own land.

The bunker will be one of more than 200 lots in a live streamed auction on Thursday 21st November held by SDL Property Auctions, which is part of Eddisons.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “There are only a handful of ROC nuclear bunkers left in the country so to have this lot for sale in our auction is quite unusual. This is only the fourth time we have had a bunker for sale, and the previous three that we have sold generated a lot of interest, and we’re confident this lot will do the same.

“Some of the interested parties are simply curious to see what the inside of a nuclear bunker looks like, however, many are genuinely considering purchasing to secure their own piece of history.”

The ROC nuclear bunker, otherwise known as a royal observer post, was one of many built in the 1950s and was designed to provide protective accommodation for three observers to survive a nuclear attack. They were provided with enough food and water for 14 days and had a land line and radio communications available to them.

Prospective bidders can visit the SDL Property Auctions website at www.sdlauctions.co.uk to book a viewing, download the legal pack and register a bid, either online, by proxy or on the phone.

The auction will be live streamed on the website from 10am on Thursday 21st November with successful bidders immediately exchanging contracts on the fall of the hammer, securing the sale with completion taking place only 30 days later.