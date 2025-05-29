Going green as Emmaus Sheffield launches gardening project

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is growing its green credentials and aiming for increased self sufficiency as it launches a new gardening project.

The drug and alcohol-free working community offers accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women - known as companions - at its base in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays.

And now the charity has added a greenhouse to its range of facilities, with the long-term aim of growing vegetables for the companions’ meals.

“Our new Deputy Manager, Nicola Lowe, and support worker Laura Lomas have been really keen to get the greenhouse up and running,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

The Emmaus Sheffield companions are developing their gardening skills.

“They took the companions to a garden centre and bought the plants and seeds to get the project up and running and things really are starting to take root.

“The companions want to grow their own vegetables and use them in our kitchen and we’ll also hopefully be growing plants for sale in our shop.

“What we would really like now, though, is for the public to support us by offering any spare seedlings or plants so we can really take the project forward and make sure we have enough things to grow through the changing seasons.”

Charley added that the greenhouse project was in line with the Emmaus Sheffield policy of placing green issues at the top of the charity’s agenda.

“We already have the environment very much at our heart as our second hand superstore is all about recycling and repurposing household items” she said.

“We sell things that might otherwise be abandoned and the idea of also now becoming self-sufficient and growing our own food is something that has really captured the imagination of the companions.”

Anybody who has plants and seeds to donate should visit http://www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.