Global strength sports brand SBD diversifies into olympic weightlifting

SBD Apparel partners with IWF as official weightlifting costume supplier from 2025–2032, reinforcing commitment to global strength sports.

SBD, a leading brand located in Sheffield, United Kingdom, has continued to expand its influence in global strength sports. Already an Official Presenting Partner of the International Powerlifting Federation, and title sponsor of the World’s Strongest Man, SBD has now diversified into Olympic weightlifting.

At last week's International Weightlifting Federation's World Championships in Førde, Norway SBD entered into an official partnership with the IWF to become an official partner and the official weightlifting costume supplier for the period 2025 - 2032. This partnership will see SBD invest in the IWF, continental federations, individual athletes as well as national weightlifting federations. In Førde SBD demonstrated their commitment to the sport by supplying newly designed World Championship singlets to the teams from Great Britain, Bahrain, Qatar, Malta, Romania and the IWF World Refugee Team.

Commenting on the agreement, SBD founder and CEO Benjamin Banks said 'Our move into the sport of Olympic weightlifting is a natural evolution for our brand. There is a lot of synergy between SBD and the IWF and we are committed to supporting the sport globally as part of their own development plans. We look forward to demonstrating to the IWF our commitment to their sport and developing programmes which will help further grow the sport internationally.

Emily Campbell competing at the 2025 IWF World Championships in Førde, Norway.

International Weightlifting Federation President Mohammed Jalood said 'The partnership with SBD is a very exciting development for our sport as we seek to enhance our commercial programme with partners who bring long term strategic value to the IWF. It is clear that SBD are developing performance garments which best meet the needs of the athletes from our sport and their national federations and in SBD we are confident that we have a partner which will help us grow our sport internationally.

Team GB’s Emily Campbell, double Olympic medallist (Silver - Tokyo 2020, Bronze - Paris 2024), said: "It’s been great to be involved in the development and fitting of our new SBD competition singlets. Having input into how they perform and feel gives me real confidence when stepping onto the platform."

