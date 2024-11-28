Gill Furniss MP gets exclusive tour around Support Dogs’ proposed new national headquarters

Sheffield MP Gill Furniss has given her backing to a planned new centre of excellence that will enable an assistance dogs charity to help even more vulnerable people.

The Labour politician, who represents Brightside and Hillsborough, was given an exclusive first look around Support Dogs’ proposed new headquarters, at Elsworth House, on Herries Road in Hillsborough.

Support Dogs, a charity founded in Sheffield in 1992, has spent several years at its current base off Brightside Lane, operating via a split site.

But due to limitations of the small business unit, the charity has been restricted in its plans for growth.

Gill Furniss MP (left) with Support Dogs' chief executive Rita Howson (right) and Jen Martin and trainee support dog Jack from the charity.

Now, Support Dogs – which trains and provides assistance dogs to empower autistic children and adults with epilepsy or physical disability to live safer, more independent lives – has bought Elsworth House, with aspirations to increase its dog provision by more than 300 percent.

Its plan and ambition is to convert the 28,000 sq ft industrial site into a pioneering, purpose-built national centre of excellence featuring dedicated spaces to better meet the sometimes complex and varied needs of its clients.

The new, custom-built HQ will also have space to help more people and develop community services and education services via a Community Heartspace, while also ensuring that the charity’s dogs have the training, relaxation and welfare spaces they need to thrive throughout training.

Ms Furniss said: “It’s fantastic to hear that Support Dogs has been able to purchase this building, and it’s exciting to hear of the charity’s plans. Their services provide vital life-saving health care and support to families all over the UK living with a wide range of conditions. It is admirable to see their determination to grow and better meet the huge demand they are facing.

“I was impressed by Support Dogs’ ambitious vision to turn this derelict warehouse into a beacon of national excellence in the training of assistance dogs and I will do all I can to help the dream become a reality.”

The charity has already raised £2.1m towards the cost of the scheme – which represents one of the biggest steps in its 32-year history – and this funded the acquisition of the site.

Despite meeting its day-to-day fundraising requirements, the charity now needs to raise a further £2.3m to make the transformation into a super centre a reality.

It will be launching a massive fundraising appeal in the new year.

Rita Howson, Support Dogs’ chief executive, said: “We are thrilled that Gill Furniss MP has given her full support to our exciting plans to create our pioneering new development.

“The demand for our work continues to accelerate. We receive an average of 4,000 requests a year from individuals and families contacting us in real need of our services. The potential demand for our work is so much higher.

“If we are able to create this new centre, it will be a huge step change for the charity, taking the support and services we can provide to the next level.”

To find out more about the charity’s work and its development plans, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk/national-centre or email [email protected]