Giggle Doctors bring laughter and magic to young patients at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

Young patients on the Children’s Ward at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust were recently visited by the hilarious Giggle Doctors from Theodora Children's Charity. Dr Scribble and Dr Nic Nac are specially trained performers, who will be visiting the ward once a month for the next year, an initiative funded by Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children and families were in stitches of laughter as the Giggle Doctors spent time with each child staying on the Rotherham Children’s Ward.

The specially trained performers aren’t just entertainers, they are put through a two-year intensive training course to cover both clinical training such as infection control and artistic training, which helps them adapt their artistic skills to the hospital environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Giggle Doctors have one mission - to bring laughter, music and magic to children in hospital. Their visit filled the hospital corridors with joy and created unforgettable memories during a time that can often be challenging for young patients.

Katie Banks, Play Specialist at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, posing with Dr Nik Nak and Dr Scribble.

Fourteen years-old Scarlet from Rawmarsh was staying in hospital during the Giggle Doctors visit. Her Mum Diane said:

“Scarlet had been in hospital for three days and it had been a really emotional time. Just 20 minutes before the Giggle Doctors came to see us, we were both in tears and Scarlet was really fed up.

"I cannot explain how much the Giggle Doctors visit made a difference, we went from sadness to laughter in the space of half an hour! They were amazing with Scarlet and instantly got her sense of humour – they knew exactly what to do to make her smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They spent around 45 minutes with us and I cannot thank them enough for making my daughter smile during a tough time.”

Scarlet with Dr Nic Nac and Dr Scribble on Rotherham Hospital’s Children’s Ward

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity have worked with a number of local organisations who have fundraised for the charity to make this exciting project possible. The charity would like to thank The Company of Cutlers Charitable Trust, Students from the Education and Early Years programme at Thomas Rotherham College, Thomas Winstanley, Saiqa Ajaib, Senior Partner at UK Immigration Solutions Ltd and Hays Travel Wickersley.

Rachael Dawes, Head of Fundraising for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity said: “This initiative wouldn’t be possible without the incredible kindness and support from our local community. These visits have a remarkable impact on the emotional wellbeing of our young patients and their families.”

“For children, hospital stays can feel long and repetitive. There's often very little joy in the day-to-day, so the Giggle Doctors’ visits really do make such a big difference and bring so much happiness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d like to support local children facing difficult times, you can contact Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity to chat about fundraising.

The charity hub is based in the Rotherham Hospital entrance (opposite Boots) or you can contact the charity via phone on 01709 426821 or email [email protected]