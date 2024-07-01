Giants Lose Out to Rams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Giants American Football Team travelled to Leeds last week to play the Yorkshire Rams in a thoroughly exciting game that ultimately went the way of the Rams.

Yorkshire Rams 27 - 15 Sheffield Giants

In this bizarrely scheduled season, it seemed odd to have 3 weeks of practice following 3 back to back games, and even odder to then be facing the same opponent as our last game in the Yorkshire Rams, but that’s how this season has shaken out and the Giants travelled to Leeds looking to avenge their emphatic defeat at Norton few weeks ago.

As has become the norm in 2024, the early series’ of Q1 were testy and low scoring. The Giants offence took to the field first, with new Quarterback #14 Jacob Hardy looking to get the ball downfield. The first two series were turnover heavy, with an early interception in one and a fumble on the next, but matched by the typically stellar Giants defence forcing a punt from the Rams followed by a Field Goal try that was missed under pressure.

Elliott Jeffrey #30 - 7 carries for 32 yards, 6 receptions for 70 yards, 4 first downs, and 1 score

As the game entered the second quarter and the new offensive line-up struggled to punch the ball in – making yards and gaining first downs, but unable to get beyond the oppositions 40 yards line – the defence started to tire in the heat and as the minutes on the field racked up, the Rams eventually broke through with a running touchdown and the converted XP.

The floodgates seemed to open, with the Rams scoring in 3 successive possessions (both of the next drives ending in passing touchdowns, with extra points converted) and winding down the clock to go to half time at 21-0 and little sign of what was to come.

The Rams offence started Q3 and quickly drove down the field for a rushing touchdown. The extra point was no good though, and the D came off the field energised rather than downtrodden, which translated to an offence raring to go after the half time break. The drive was run heavy, with workhorse #30 Elliott Jeffrey taking a number of carries, and finally getting the Giants off the mark with the score himself after the short pass from #14 taken 35 yards down the sideline for the score.

Momentum seemed to be shifting, especially after some very heavy QB hits from #45 Phil Jarrett, but a speculative Punt Return fumble turnover decision extended a Rams drive unexpectedly. The Giants matched with their own punt (driven the entire length of the field by #9 Will Morgan) and then the game got interesting.

It was a day of hard hitting action on the field

On the next Giants offensive drive, Hardy hit #87 Luke Spooner for the 40 yard catch and run, ultimately landing just short of the end zone at 2 yards. At such short distance the only answer was to hand the ball off to Jeffrey, but unfortunately the extra effort to extend over the goal line resulted in a fumble and the ball was lost back to the Rams. On that next Rams play though defensive pressure saw the Rams QB lose the football, kicking it out of bounds and conceding the 2 point Safety (with the Giants diving at the ball attempting to gain a full 6 point touchdown to no avail).

At 27-08 there was still so much more drama to be had but, with 3 very positive drives from the Giants offence – the first breaking into the 40 yard mark again but being unable to score, the second an agonising catch and run from #82 Michael Knee-Robinson that ultimately ended with the ball stripped at the goal line, the third yielding a short pass to Spooner resulting in the touchdown after a sharp cut back that put half of the Rams defence out of step. XP was nicely converted by Morgan and the score became 27-15.

The Giants did drive down the field one more time, but ultimately ran out of time. Whilst some of the focus will be on what could have been, in what was ultimately a losing effort, the leap in 3 weeks from the first game to the second and the refusal of this Giants Team to accept the loss will be the longer lasting take-away for everyone involved.

The Giants will be next seen again in mid July as their ongoing work in the community continues with a Litter Pick across the Hillsborough area on Saturday 13th July, before they'll be participating in the Pinknic event at the Peace Gardens from 15:00 on the same day.

#87 Luke Spooner and #82 Michael Knee-Robinson combined to almost pull the Giants back into the game

On the field, the Giants will wrap up their regular season at home against the Sheffield Alphas on Sunday 21st July at Norton Sports Park (S8 8PS). The game is currently scheduled for a 14:00 Kick Off, but is a double header alongside the Giants U19 Team so may delay slightly. The early contest kicks off at 11:00 so why not make a day of it!