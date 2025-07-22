Getting a good night’s sleep at Emmaus Sheffield with special grant aid

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 10:52 BST
There’s a good night’s sleep on offer at homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield, thanks to £10,000 grant support from the B&Q Foundation.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

And now after a day’s work, the companions can relax onto new beds, mattresses, duvets, pillows and other bedding thanks to the £10,000 B&Q Foundation grant.

Every room at Emmaus Sheffield now has a new bed thanks to special B&Q Foundation support.


“We recently completed a project to redecorate all our companions’ rooms, repainting walls and ceilings and replacing all carpets and curtains,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“When all that work had been completed we felt it would be the ideal time also replace the beds, mattresses and bedding in each room.

“The companions’ 18 en-suite rooms are mainly furnished with items that have been donated by our generous supporters but we do like to offer them the comfort of a good bed.

“Many companions have not had a new bed to sleep on in a very long time, having previously been sofa surfing, sleeping rough or staying in hostels.

The Emmaus Sheffield companions take delivery of their new beds and mattresses.


“A new bed, mattress, duvets and pillows completes our room upgrade programme and provides the companions with a greater sense of home.

“We are delighted that the B&Q Foundation grant allows us to take this project to such a successful conclusion.”

