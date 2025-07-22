Getting a good night’s sleep at Emmaus Sheffield with special grant aid
Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.
Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.
And now after a day’s work, the companions can relax onto new beds, mattresses, duvets, pillows and other bedding thanks to the £10,000 B&Q Foundation grant.
“We recently completed a project to redecorate all our companions’ rooms, repainting walls and ceilings and replacing all carpets and curtains,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.
“When all that work had been completed we felt it would be the ideal time also replace the beds, mattresses and bedding in each room.
“The companions’ 18 en-suite rooms are mainly furnished with items that have been donated by our generous supporters but we do like to offer them the comfort of a good bed.
“Many companions have not had a new bed to sleep on in a very long time, having previously been sofa surfing, sleeping rough or staying in hostels.
“A new bed, mattress, duvets and pillows completes our room upgrade programme and provides the companions with a greater sense of home.
“We are delighted that the B&Q Foundation grant allows us to take this project to such a successful conclusion.”