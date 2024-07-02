Get switched on to Emmaus Sheffield’s electrical goods department

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City homeless charity Emmaus Sheffield is switched on to a new sales drive as it launches an electrical goods section at its popular second hand superstore.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug free working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising projects is its hugely popular second hand store which is open daily from 10am to 4pm at the Emmaus Sheffield headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

And now the charity’s retail team is hoping new customers will be able to pick up some home electrical bargains with the launch of a new sales section.

“We have such a great range of electrical goods that we felt it was time to showcase them in their own department,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Charley Fedorenko.

“We are stocking everything from lamps and kettles to remote controlled toys, hairdryers, hair straighteners and curlers, games consoles - ideal for lovers of vintage games - music systems and speakers.

“For anybody who is into their summer fitness regime, we have a great selection of exercise equipment bikes/cross trainers too.

“We also have a good range of larger items, including free-standing electric cookers, washing machines and dish washers - and all electrical items are PAT tested and come with a 30 day guarantee.

“We’ve been delighted at the level of support we are receiving from our bargain-hunting supporters but that success, of course, now means we have a real need for more stock to keep our shelves full.

“We are happy to receive any working electrical appliances, though we are not able to receive or re-sell fridges and freezers.

“We can, though, take any large items of furniture as long as they have their fire safety labels still attached.

“Our furniture range is one of our most popular and we are always in need on good quality sofas and chairs to meet demand.

“We do have a full collection service so there’s no need to worry about getting those items to us.

“And at the other end of the scale there is always a constant need for household items, bric-a-brac and, of course, clothes for all ages.”