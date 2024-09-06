Get set for Jamboree fun at Gulliver’s Valley!

Gulliver’s Valley will welcome Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, and Guides for a fantastic Jamboree Weekend later this month.

The theme park, nestled in the Rother Valley between Rotherham and Sheffield, will welcome all uniformed groups for a special offer weekend from 28-29 September, giving the groups the chance to make fun memories together and enjoy the park’s many rides, attractions and shows.

The Jamboree Weekend is taking place across all four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and follows a previous Jamboree Weekend held in June, all part of a three-year partnership signed with The Scout Association. The agreement builds on the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “What we love to see more than anything else at Gulliver’s theme parks is young people having fun and exciting adventures, and that is why our Jamboree Weekends work so well. They create such a special atmosphere and we can’t wait to welcome the uniformed groups back to Gulliver’s Valley at the end of next month.”

There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place for every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows, including Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs, and Gulliver’s Gears, which boasts the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars on display.

The entry price also includes a free preview visit for group leaders, leader packs upon arrival, free car parking, and a free family ticket prize for every group that books in for the Jamboree Weekend.

Gulliver’s Valley has a wide range of accommodation options for Jamboree Weekend, including Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

The park opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and during school holidays.

To book your place, email [email protected] or call the special hotline – 01925 444 888. To find out more about the Jamboree Weekend, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/jamboree-weekend-sept