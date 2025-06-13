Get on board to treat your dad this Father's Day

Matt Kitchin

People in Sheffield have been encouraged to give Dad a treat this Sunday and take a Father’s Day trip to explore the region by bus.

Father’s Day, this Sunday 15 June, is the perfect opportunity to give that special man in your life the present of time together as a family, and our region is home to a wide range of attractions from world-famous museums to live music; and great sporting attractions to the beautiful countryside and coast.

So, whether your Dad would prefer to go and drink in some culture, bathe in the sea, catch a blockbuster movie, listen to some up-and-coming bands, indulge in a little retail-therapy, or head to a country pub for a Sunday roast and a pint of beer, the bus is a great – and great value – way to get there.

With a Group DayRider ticket, from Stagecoach Yorkshire, a group of up to 5 people can enjoy one day’s unlimited travel across the region for just £20. For smaller groups, you will never pay more than £3 for a single fare.

For an extra-special treat, the Peak Sightseer offers the chance to visit some of the Peak District’s most popular destinations with stops including Castleton and the Caverns, Chatsworth, Bakewell, Bamford, Padley Gorge, Hathersage, the Monsal Trail and more. Tickets are just £12 for an adult, £7 for Concessions and under-19’s, and £30 for a Group of up to five people.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “Our region is so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there as a family.

“So, if you want to give your Dad a great day, for many families, catching the bus is and exciting part of a good day out. So, this Father’s Day, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”

For more information on getting out and about by bus, go to https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/yorkshire