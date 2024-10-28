Gareth and family add sparkle to Christmas with St Luke’s fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gareth Heslop is aiming to add a little extra Christmas sparkle to the Season of Good Will with a special fundraiser in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth’s wife Sarah is living with both dementia and Motor Neurone Disease, one of only 700 people in the UK to have the dual diagnosis which has left her with virtually no memory, made her susceptible to dangerous infection and has severely affected her ability to eat, with choking therefore now a daily hazard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is currently being cared for by the St Luke’s in the hospice’s In Patient Centre and it is as a tribute to the level of care both Sarah and the family are receiving that Gareth has launched his own Christmas appeal.

On Saturday, November 30, Gareth will launch a special Christmas Tree – provided by the Grow Me Trees Christmas Farm in Dore – outside Bents Green Church, near the family’s High Storrs home.

Gareth and Sarah - before the double diagnosis of dementia and MND transformed Sarah's life

Throughout the event, which runs from 11.30am to 1.30pm, visitors will be able to buy decorations for the tree – which can be personalised in memory of a loved one - with all money raised going to St Luke’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to add to the Festive atmosphere, there will also be a raffle, refreshments, a second-hand toy stall and a choir singing a selection of seasonal songs.

“To be honest, Sarah having both MND and dementia is like a marathon where you don’t know where the finish line is but the support we have received from St Luke’s, both at home and on the In Patient Centre, has meant so much to us,” said Gareth.

“It would have been too much to handle at home – medically it wouldn’t have been safe for Sarah and emotionally it wasn’t good for our sons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to show that people can get through tough times as long as society and the local community supports them.

“We hope that our special day at Bents Green Church will bring the community together and also raise vital funds for St Luke’s.

“Having experienced the care that St Luke’s has given us a family, we now know how important it is to do all we can to ensure other people can be supported in the same way.”