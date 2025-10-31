Future is bright for Wednesday again

Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have won back their club and can now look forward to good times again. That is the view of Clinton Morrison who says the feelgood factor is back at his old stamping ground.

Optimism has replaced doom and gloom at Hillsborough since the club went into administration last week, signalling the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s turbulent reign.

Players and staff have now been paid ahead of schedule, and stayaway fans can once again embrace their beloved Owls. It all bodes well according to Morrison.

“It is positive news,” he said. “I think it’s a weight lifted off everyone’s shoulders, being put into administration.

“They have to keep fighting this year, but they will have fans back in the stadium supporting them again. They just want their club back. It’s a huge club and whoever buys it is getting a fantastic club with great fans and great people that work there.

“The only way is up really. It is a huge club, you don’t realise until you go and see the stadium, the city, and the fans.

“It’s so disappointing it got to this stage where they’ve had to go into administration, but it’s still a positive because the fans will get their club back and the heart can return.”

The club is now looking for new ownership with potential suitors having to show administrators £50m in proof of funds, along with satisfying ID and money laundering checks.

Meanwhile, the team remains firmly rooted to the foot of the Championship table, 16 points adrift of safety following a 12 points deduction for entering administration.

Henrik Pedersen’s side travel to West Brom for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off on the back of four straight defeats.

Relegation to League One looks extremely likely, but speaking to Freebets, Morrison – who spent two years at Wednesday - outlined his reasons to be cheerful.

“They [players] have freedom. They can just go and play football and express themselves,” he explained. “This is where you can find some little gems that come in that you haven’t heard of before, but they can take it by storm and then you’ve got a hell of a player on your hands.

“For me, it’s a win-win for everybody. It’s a win for the club, a win for the players, and for the fans because they’re back in and watching football.

“It must have pained them to be away because I know what that city and the club is like - they just love football.

“For them to not be watching their beloved Sheffield Wednesday, it must have been disappointing, but these are positive signs, and the future is bright.”