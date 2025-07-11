Funding boost for Sheffield's Support Dogs thanks to players of The Health Lottery

Support Dogs, the national charity based in Sheffield, trains and supports specialist assistance dogs for people with epilepsy, autism, and physical disabilities. They've received a £15,000 grant from The Health Lottery Foundation, made possible by players of The Health Lottery.

The funding, awarded by The Health Lottery Foundation will go towards the salary of an instructor delivering the charity’s Disability Assistance Programme — supporting up to ten families across the UK each year. This programme helps adults living with long-term, physically disabling conditions such as MS, Cerebral Palsy, Fibromyalgia, and spinal cord injuries. Support Dogs are trained to carry out practical and personal care tasks, providing 24/7 support and significantly improving safety, independence, and quality of life for clients and their families.

Martin Ellice, CEO of The Health Lottery, said: “This is exactly the kind of work The Health Lottery Foundation is here to support. These support dogs do more than just help people physically — they offer dignity, independence and peace of mind. The impact ripples out across entire families, giving loved ones the chance to return to work or education. We’re proud to help make that possible.”

Delva Patman, CEO of The Health Lottery Foundation, added: “Support Dogs’ work is practical, effective and has real impact.. We’re pleased to help them continue delivering this support to families who need it.”

The instructor funded by the grant will assess and train new partnerships between dogs and clients, offering six months of follow-up support to help those partnerships thrive. With many training sessions taking place in clients’ homes, the grant will also contribute to the cost of a dedicated vehicle to help reach families nationwide.

Support Dogs provides all services free of charge. Currently, 100% of service users report reduced care needs and improved independence. Two-thirds are now working or in education. And 80% say family members have been able to take on paid work instead of full-time caring responsibilities.

Rita Howson, CEO of Support Dogs, said: ““Our dogs are trained to provide 24/7 care and potentially lifesaving support for people living with a wide range of physical disabilities, including conditions such as MS and Cerebral Palsy. They not only provide incredible care, but also freedom, enabling service users and their families to be more active and live more independently. We’re grateful for this funding and excited to continue growing our reach.”