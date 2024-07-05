Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Frank Benbini, supports Rotherham band

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grunge-rock band The Kostanzas had a surprise guest in the audience as they belted out tune after tune at their gig at Sheffield venue Sidney&Matlida this week (2 July).

Frank, the drummer from the Fun Lovin’ Criminals, was in audience showing his support for the South Yorkshire band.

The school friends, mainly former Oakwood High School students, have been playing together for just over six months and are regulars at the Sitwell Arms open mic night.

The Sidney&Matlida gig was their second venture into the Sheffield music scene after a performance at HMV earlier in the year.

Frank Benbini, from the Fun Lovin’ Criminals, lead singer of Uncle Frank and MC for UB40 with Ali Campbell, is a family friend of one of the band members and made the surprise trip from the Midlands to show his support.

The line-up featuring Kalden Steel on vocals, bass player Macy Beddows, drummer Rueben Huddleston and guitarists Alex Riley and Charlie Strzala, performed a range of their own songs including, Is this Real, and Dog, and covers from Pearl Jam and Black Sabbath, which really got the crowd rocking.

The five piece band are set to set to perform in Sheffield, Doncaster, Bradford and Leeds in the coming months.