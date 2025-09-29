From start-up to scale-up: Evergreen Academy launches to help entrepreneurs build income that lasts
Centred on a proven six-step framework, the Academy walks entrepreneurs through every stage of building a profitable online business, including:
- Defining their audience and transformation
- Crafting a standout brand identity
- Structuring engaging, results-driven courses
- Producing high-quality video content with minimal equipment
- Setting up a sales system for consistent conversions
- Automating delivery to unlock recurring revenue
Steph created The Evergreen Academy to help ambitious professionals break free from the time-for-money trap and build businesses that support the lives they want to lead.
“I wanted to reclaim my time and freedom while being fully present for my young son,” she says. “So many brilliant coaches and consultants hit a ceiling because they’re stuck in one-to-one delivery. The Evergreen Academy shows you how to scale beyond that — creating an income stream that works for you, not the other way around.”
Drawing on her leadership experience with global brands like McDonald’s and Siemens, plus years spent developing products, building ventures, and mentoring entrepreneurs, Steph has distilled everything she’s learned into a practical, step-by-step system.
The Evergreen Academy arrives at a time when digital innovation is transforming the UK business landscape. With demand for online learning and scalable revenue models at an all-time high, the programme offers a clear roadmap for entrepreneurs who want to future-proof their income, work smarter, and achieve long-term freedom.
