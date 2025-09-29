From start-up to scale-up: Evergreen Academy launches to help entrepreneurs build income that lasts

Steph Ward, founder of The Forward Biz, has launched The Evergreen Academy, a bold new programme designed to help coaches, consultants, and creators across the UK turn their expertise into scalable, evergreen income through online courses.

Centred on a proven six-step framework, the Academy walks entrepreneurs through every stage of building a profitable online business, including:

Defining their audience and transformation

Crafting a standout brand identity

Structuring engaging, results-driven courses

Producing high-quality video content with minimal equipment

Setting up a sales system for consistent conversions

Automating delivery to unlock recurring revenue

Steph created The Evergreen Academy to help ambitious professionals break free from the time-for-money trap and build businesses that support the lives they want to lead.

Steph Ward at a recent business retreat in Tring, Herts.

“I wanted to reclaim my time and freedom while being fully present for my young son,” she says. “So many brilliant coaches and consultants hit a ceiling because they’re stuck in one-to-one delivery. The Evergreen Academy shows you how to scale beyond that — creating an income stream that works for you, not the other way around.”

Drawing on her leadership experience with global brands like McDonald’s and Siemens, plus years spent developing products, building ventures, and mentoring entrepreneurs, Steph has distilled everything she’s learned into a practical, step-by-step system.

The Evergreen Academy arrives at a time when digital innovation is transforming the UK business landscape. With demand for online learning and scalable revenue models at an all-time high, the programme offers a clear roadmap for entrepreneurs who want to future-proof their income, work smarter, and achieve long-term freedom.

For more details on The Evergreen Academy and how to enrol, visit TheForward.Biz.

