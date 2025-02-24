From Spa Therapist to award-winning entrepreneur: Sheffield woman's journey to the UK Hair & Beauty Awards

I never imagined that one day I’d be running my own beauty business from home, let alone becoming a finalist in the UK Hair & Beauty Awards. But after years of working in spas and salons, I knew I wanted to create something different - a place where women, especially busy mums like me, could truly relax and prioritise themselves. This recognition means the world to me, as it represents the love, dedication, and passion I pour into every treatment.

A Dream Fuelled by Passion & Family

My journey into the beauty industry started long before I launched my own business. I spent years working in high-end spas, but I didn’t always have the best experience. While I loved the work itself, I often felt like something was missing - a personal connection, a sense of warmth, and the flexibility to truly tailor treatments to each client.

Everything changed when I had my son. Suddenly, my priorities shifted. I wanted to be there for every milestone, every school play, and every bedtime story. The rigid structure of traditional beauty jobs didn’t allow that, so I took a leap of faith and started my own beauty business from home.

Acacia Lawrence, Founder of Kay's Sanctuary pictured in her home- based salon in Heeley

It wasn’t easy at first. People doubted me, and at times, I doubted myself. I wondered: Would anyone actually book in with me? Am I even good enough? But I pushed through, investing in continuous training and refining my skills. Since becoming self-employed, I have completed more advanced courses than ever before, and I can confidently say that I’ve never stopped learning.

Creating More Than Just Beauty Treatments - A Sanctuary

I know what it’s like to be a busy mum or a woman constantly putting others first. That’s why Kay’s Sanctuary is more than just a beauty business - it’s a space for self-care, relaxation, and mental well-being. Whether it’s a microdermabrasion facial, a massage, or a lash lift, my goal is to make every client feel refreshed, valued, and cared for.

Beyond treatments, I share selfcare tips and encourage my clients to take a moment for themselves, even if it’s just five minutes a day. It’s about creating a lifestyle of balance, not just a one-time appointment.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

Becoming a finalist for the UK Hair & Beauty Awards is more than just a personal achievement - it’s a symbol of how far I’ve come. As a solo entrepreneur, I handle everything myself, from treatments to social media to client bookings. To have my work recognized at this level is incredibly rewarding and proves that small, home-based businesses can make a big impact.

I hope my story inspires other women - whether they’re mums, aspiring entrepreneurs, or anyone chasing a dream - to believe in themselves. Your passion and dedication can take you further than you ever imagined.

Want to Experience Kay’s Sanctuary?

I’d love to welcome new clients to experience the relaxing, personalised treatments I offer. If you’re looking for a moment of self-care in a warm, inviting space, you can find me on Instagram and Facebook at Kay’s Sanctuary. Let’s make time for you!