From Spa Therapist to award-winning entrepreneur: Sheffield woman's journey to the UK Hair & Beauty Awards
A Dream Fuelled by Passion & Family
My journey into the beauty industry started long before I launched my own business. I spent years working in high-end spas, but I didn’t always have the best experience. While I loved the work itself, I often felt like something was missing - a personal connection, a sense of warmth, and the flexibility to truly tailor treatments to each client.
Everything changed when I had my son. Suddenly, my priorities shifted. I wanted to be there for every milestone, every school play, and every bedtime story. The rigid structure of traditional beauty jobs didn’t allow that, so I took a leap of faith and started my own beauty business from home.
It wasn’t easy at first. People doubted me, and at times, I doubted myself. I wondered: Would anyone actually book in with me? Am I even good enough? But I pushed through, investing in continuous training and refining my skills. Since becoming self-employed, I have completed more advanced courses than ever before, and I can confidently say that I’ve never stopped learning.
Creating More Than Just Beauty Treatments - A Sanctuary
I know what it’s like to be a busy mum or a woman constantly putting others first. That’s why Kay’s Sanctuary is more than just a beauty business - it’s a space for self-care, relaxation, and mental well-being. Whether it’s a microdermabrasion facial, a massage, or a lash lift, my goal is to make every client feel refreshed, valued, and cared for.
Beyond treatments, I share selfcare tips and encourage my clients to take a moment for themselves, even if it’s just five minutes a day. It’s about creating a lifestyle of balance, not just a one-time appointment.
A Milestone Worth Celebrating
Becoming a finalist for the UK Hair & Beauty Awards is more than just a personal achievement - it’s a symbol of how far I’ve come. As a solo entrepreneur, I handle everything myself, from treatments to social media to client bookings. To have my work recognized at this level is incredibly rewarding and proves that small, home-based businesses can make a big impact.
I hope my story inspires other women - whether they’re mums, aspiring entrepreneurs, or anyone chasing a dream - to believe in themselves. Your passion and dedication can take you further than you ever imagined.
