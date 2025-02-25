From plug boards to the digital era - NHS hero reflects on 60 years of service

A Retford resident, who has dedicated more than 60 years to the NHS, says she still loves her job as a Switchboard Operator – and has no plans to stop.

Lindy Shipman, 78, started working for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust in 1964 at just 17 years old, leaving her job at a brewery in Worksop.

On account of her age, Lindy needed special permission to work shifts.

Lindy said: “I saw a vacancy and I took it - I never imagined I’d still be here all these years later!”

Lindy Shipman, pictured with Denise Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Ros Burdall, Telecommunications Manager and Lucy Nickson, Non-executive Director

Born in 1946 in Worksop, Lindy comes from the generation of coal fires, weekly tin baths and plenty of fashion trends.

Growing up in post-war Britain, Lindy remembers life before the NHS existed.

She said: “There was no national health service when I was born.

“When I started, nurses had to wear starched capes and weren’t allowed out the door without them on. Some patients were even given Guinness at night if they were anaemic!”

Based at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, Lindy has witnessed huge changes in hospital communications, from manually operated plug boards to today’s high-tech systems.

She said: “It wasn’t a hard transition. I am naturally curious, some would joke I’m nosey.”

She went on: “We obviously didn't have things like pagers, and then mobile phones, when I first started. If someone needed a doctor, we had to ring round and track them down.”

Lindy spent 40 years of her career as a switchboard operator, and the other 20 as what was then known as a Telephone Services Manager.

When Lindy was the manager, the service only covered Bassetlaw Hospital calls, but the service has since merged with Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital.

Throughout life's major milestones, Lindy's NHS career has remained a steady presence. Whilst in her role, Lindy gave birth to two sons, which over the years has become five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Mick, who she knew for six months before they married and who sadly passed away 15 years ago, was a miner and was actively involved in the strike in 1984.

She said: “It affected our home life - it was tough for everybody involved.”

Throughout her six decades of service, Lindy has seen many changes – she remembers a time when maternity leave was just six weeks – much higher than the offering of other companies at the time – and in more recent times, experienced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “People don’t realise everything we deal with on switchboard.

“It’s not just calls. We handle cardiac arrest alarms, medical gas emergencies, taxi bookings and more.

“Sometimes we will have taken a thousand calls between the Doncaster and Bassetlaw sites before lunchtime.”

Her long service has been recognised at major NHS celebrations, including the 50th anniversary in 1998.

For the 75th anniversary, Lindy was invited to Westminster Abbey alongside five colleagues from DBTH and others from across the country.

She said: “It was packed, but it was an honour to be there.”

Spanning such a long career, Lindy has made life-long friends through her work.

She said: “I still get Christmas cards from people I worked with when I first started – some of them are in their 90s.”

“I’ve made some really good friends through work. The team don’t really have many disagreements. It’s a good atmosphere of comradeship.

“We always have a laugh and a joke around.”

Having spent more than six decades in the NHS, Lindy remains passionate about her role.

She said: “It’s an achievement to have worked this long but I’ve never found it a chore. I still enjoy coming in.”

It is believed that Lindy is one of the longest, if not the longest-serving NHS workers today – a testament to her dedication, resilience, and passion for her role.

To mark her 60th anniversary in the NHS, Lindy was presented with flowers, chocolates, and a £200 voucher by Denise Smith, Chief Operating Officer, and Lucy Nickson, Non-Executive Director.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board, praised Lindy’s remarkable dedication:

"Lindy’s commitment over the past six decades is nothing short of extraordinary, and we are incredibly grateful for her service.

"On behalf of everyone at DBTH, I want to say a heartfelt thank you for her hard work, resilience, and passion. Lindy, you are truly an inspiration, and we are so lucky to have you as part of our team.”