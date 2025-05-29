From a Blind Date to a Diamond Day

Their first meeting was a typical cinema date, joined by Pam’s sister and her boyfriend, but the spark between John and Pam was instant. Five years later, the couple tied the knot at St Anne’s Church in Tottenham, before heading to The Red Lion for their reception.

Over the years, John and Pam raised three sons – Kev, Daren and Duncan – and now love spending time with their five grandchildren. Together they’ve enjoyed decades of long countryside walks, family holidays, hours spent listening to music, and trips to the cinema reminiscent of their very first date.

The couple moved to Nottingham 45 years ago where Pam still lives, visiting Longley Park View 4 to 5 times a week by train to see John.

John moved into Longley Park View in November 2024. He lives with vascular dementia and is supported by a dedicated team who were keen to make this milestone special for the couple.

With the help of John and Pam’s family, the Activities Team transformed the home’s conservatory into a party-ready space, complete with a personalised banner featuring photos from their wedding day. Pam and the family arranged a homemade buffet and a beautiful anniversary cake, while John’s favourite music – especially hits by UB40 – filled the room.

Reflecting on the day, Pam said: “Having everyone together – our children, grandchildren, friends – all in one space was so special. We even got up and danced to Kingston Town by UB40, which brought back so many memories. The team here have been amazing, they’ve supported John and me 100% and I really can’t thank them enough.”

Dhanya Vincent, Home Manager at Longley Park View, said: “It was a real privilege for our team to support John and Pam in celebrating this incredible milestone. It was a lovely day, and seeing them surrounded by family, dancing to their favourite music, and sharing stories was such a joy for all of us. At Longley Park View, we’re proud to support not just our residents but their loved ones too, and moments like this really show how important those connections can be.”

Longley Park View is one of Exemplar Health Care’s 55 homes across England, supporting adults living with complex needs arising from dementia, mental health conditions and neuro-disabilities.

