Frocks, laughs and the unexpected - why Matthew loves being a Dame!

Matthew enjoys his dual life as a panto director - and a great panto dame!

As he look forward to his 11th season as possibly Sheffield’s most outrageous pantomime dame, Matthew Walker admits that adds up to more quick costume changes than he’d like to remember.

The secret, he says, is having a good dresser - in his case old friend Debbie Mather - who is in the dressing room or, for the speediest transformations, actually at the side of the stage waiting with the next extravagant outfit and an almost military approach to switching costumes.

“Debbies’ great at finding the quickest way in and out of stuff - I know I couldn’t do it without her,” he says.

Right now Matthew is preparing for his next show as both director and dame for Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company - Rapunzel takes to the stage at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from January 28 to February 1.

Matthew's next role is as hairdresser Dame Fanny Follicle in Rapunzel

It’s a new take on the tale of the girl in the tower with the enchanted hair, her wicked stepmother and a handsome hero who will go to almost any lengths to save her from her from imprisonment.

If anybody wonders where a dame fits into such a familiar story, audiences can look forward to meeting a new character, hairdresser Dame Fanny Follicle.

And for Matthew, that means an endless streams of quips and ad libs and a total of 13 costume changes, each one more outrageous than the one before.

Helping bring Fanny to life is Scott McKenzie of well-known Sheffield costume hire specialist Molly Limpets.

It's not all outrageous frocks and big hair when Matthew is in his role as director.

“Scott played dame for many years so has his own ideas of what works but he’s always very keen to look at the script and see what’s going to work best for me and the character,” Matthew explains.

“Your first gag is always your first costume as dame - it has to grab the audience’s attention - and then the costumes grow from there and become increasingly outrageous.

“But I have my personal preferences too - I like a long sleeve with a puffball shoulder and I prefer a shorter skirt because I think they’re both funnier visually.”

In an age where drag has become truly mainstream, however - see RuPaul’s Drag Race or outspoken entertainer La Voix competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing - Matthew points out that a panto dame comes from a very different tradition of men in women’s clothing.

History tells us that the first recognisable panto dame was probably the clown Joseph Grimaldi, who is credited with creating the comedic pantomime dame character at London’s Sadler’s Well and Drury Lane theatres as long ago as 1800.

Even more important was Dan Leno, considered by some to be the first truly great pantomime dame, performing every year at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane from 1888 to 1904 and celebrated for his role as Widow Twankey in panto staple Aladdin.

“A man in a dress can be quite disconcerting at first but I think the thing about being a dame is that the audience get the joke that this is basically a bloke in a frock,” Matthew says.

“I always say that the dame wears flats while the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella wear heels - that’s a big difference.

“In fact, I always wear a pair of original Doc Martens, which puts out a very clear message to the audience.

“The fundamental difference between panto and drag is that I don’t at any point think I’m trying to impersonate a woman.

“The dame is often the most outlandish character in the show and there are many ways to play it - think of the difference between Danny La Rue and Les Dawson - and she isn’t usually the central character, even though she does manage a lot of what’s happening on stage.

“But nobody is fighting for pole position in a Handsworth and Hallam show - things might be pitched around the dame but there are enough good lines in our scripts for everybody to know they’ll get a laugh.”

Panto and being on stage has always been part of Matthew’s life - Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company was founded by huis grandparents, his parents met there, he himself met his partner Hayley on stage and now their children are involved too.

“It’s been in my blood since I was born and now our own kids are involved, which is brilliant,” he says.

Both starring and directing, he concedes, present a particular set of challenges, but it’s clear that he’s relishing the chance to get back to the theatre with Rapunzel, with a new script packed the rafters with puns and innuendo - not to mention just a few ad libs from Matthew himself - by Tom Whalley,

“We’ve been trying to do something a little different, so we’ve done things Like Pinocchio and Robin Hood, titles that are not part of the traditional group of panto plots,” Matthew says.

“We’re driven by what other companies and other theatres are doing of course and Rapunzel seems like a good title for us.

“Last year we did Robin Hood, which I suppose you could say is one for the boys, while Rapunzel has a princess heroine, even though she’s quite a feisty character.”

And as he looks forward to the nightly challenge of those 13 costume changes, does he ever think he might like to take it easier and leave the dressing up to somebody else?

“I’m only 36 and while ever I still enjoy it, I hope there will be many more dames to come,” he laughs.

“The dame is there to do the ad libs and the asides - all the fun stuff - but she also has to rein it in and bring it back on course if things start to get out of hand.

“I love that and as long as I enjoy it, I hope they’ll keep asking me to do it again.

“And what I do know is that our audience will get what they want - songs, silliness, and plenty of panto fun as they raise the roof and help Rapunzel to escape from her tower.”

For tickets visit https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/rapunzel/dates