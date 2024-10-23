Friends raise cash for hospice with sporting themed craft sale

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 11:24 BST
Sport and charity combined to raise more than £188 for St Luke’s Hospice when young friends Indy Savage, Evelyn Dibbden, Elsa Daines and Clemmy Ferrari hosted a craft sale with a football theme in Hillsborough.

The Forge Valley School pupils made jewellery with a Sheffield Wednesday theme which they then sold on a match day stall near the famous stadium.

“We've been making and selling our jewellery for a while but decided to work together to make some things with a Sheffield Wednesday theme that the football fans might like to buy for charity,” said Elsa.

“We held the stall on one of our front drives near the stadium and we were really excited when people started buying our items before and after the game and felt proud that so much money would be going to St Luke's so they can keep helping people.”

The young friends created Sheffield Wednesday-themed items for sale at their craft dayThe young friends created Sheffield Wednesday-themed items for sale at their craft day
The young friends created Sheffield Wednesday-themed items for sale at their craft day

St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding commented: “This was a truly imaginative way of raising money for our patient care.

“Indy, Evelyn, Elsa and Clemmy showed some real entrepreneurial flair and their efforts will make a massive difference to the many people we support throughout Sheffield.”

