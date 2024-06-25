Frenchgate Shopping Centre Supports Kenyan based charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ocean Sole turns discarded flip-flops found on the beaches and waterways of Kenya, into beautifully hand-carved art pieces that represent various sea creatures. To support this initiative, Frenchgate is displaying a number of these creative masterpieces outside the Argento store in the shopping centre.
In 2021 alone, Ocean Sole collected over 1 million pounds of ocean trash, upcycling a flip flop into hand-carved artwork every 60 seconds. The charity also positively impacts over 1,000 Kenyans through the collection of flip-flops and direct employment.
By using flip flops instead of wood, Ocean Sole recycles over one tonne of styrofoam a month and saves over five hundred trees a year. This contributes over 10-15% of their revenue to beach cleanups, vocational and educational programmes as well as conservation efforts.
This partnership with Ocean Sole also supports Frenchgate's 'Planet Pledge' theme, which is a campaign dedicated to raising awareness about plastic pollution and climate change. By showcasing Ocean Sole's art pieces in the shopping centre, it demonstrates Frenchgate's commitment to environmental protection and highlights the importance of recycling.
Ian Leech, Marketing Manager at Frenchgate said: "We are deeply inspired by Ocean Sole's initiative. We believe their work isn't just brilliant, it's transformative and we are thrilled to give them our support.
“By placing these artworks on display, we aim not only to celebrate creativity but also to underline the critical importance of recycling and the transformative power that art holds in instigating change. We are also currently seeking opportunities to donate these remarkable art pieces to local schools."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.