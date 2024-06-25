Frenchgate Shopping Centre Supports Kenyan based charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frenchgate Shopping Centre has announced a collaboration with Kenyan-based non-profit organisation, Ocean Sole, a unique social enterprise that transforms pollution into art.

Ocean Sole turns discarded flip-flops found on the beaches and waterways of Kenya, into beautifully hand-carved art pieces that represent various sea creatures. To support this initiative, Frenchgate is displaying a number of these creative masterpieces outside the Argento store in the shopping centre.

In 2021 alone, Ocean Sole collected over 1 million pounds of ocean trash, upcycling a flip flop into hand-carved artwork every 60 seconds. The charity also positively impacts over 1,000 Kenyans through the collection of flip-flops and direct employment.

By using flip flops instead of wood, Ocean Sole recycles over one tonne of styrofoam a month and saves over five hundred trees a year. This contributes over 10-15% of their revenue to beach cleanups, vocational and educational programmes as well as conservation efforts.

This partnership with Ocean Sole also supports Frenchgate's 'Planet Pledge' theme, which is a campaign dedicated to raising awareness about plastic pollution and climate change. By showcasing Ocean Sole's art pieces in the shopping centre, it demonstrates Frenchgate's commitment to environmental protection and highlights the importance of recycling.

Ian Leech, Marketing Manager at Frenchgate said: "We are deeply inspired by Ocean Sole's initiative. We believe their work isn't just brilliant, it's transformative and we are thrilled to give them our support.