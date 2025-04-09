Free leisure centre memberships for those living with Parkinson’s in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leisure centres across Sheffield are offering free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s.

Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS), Concord Sports Centre, iceSheffield, Springs Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Leisure Centre and Heeley Pool & Gym in Sheffield, offer the initiative co-designed with the charity Parkinson’s UK.

The facilities are run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

The membership is poised to enter its fourth year on World Parkinson’s Day on Friday, April 11, providing access to gym, swim and group exercise, as well as online Synergy Dance classes.

A free membership can be given to up to three carers to provide additional support, if needed.

Parkinson’s affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

It is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. Those living with the condition can find various activities, such as swimming, walking and dance beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Everyone Active currently supports a number people in Sheffield living with Parkinson’s.

To raise awareness and share information about support available, Ponds Forge International Sports Centre will host a tour of its facility, a presentation about the condition, free table tennis in the sports hall and a relaxed free coffee gathering on Wednesday, April 23 from 9am to 1pm.

A free inclusive ‘Try Curling’ session will also be held at iceSheffield on Monday, April 28 from 1.20pm to 2.20pm with free tea and coffee afterwards.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s partnership manager, said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK for the fourth year running. We truly believe the membership makes a real difference to those living with the condition and their carers.

“We want to provide a safe and welcoming environment where the whole Parkinson’s community feel supported, and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.”

Tom Ingram, corporate partnerships manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition. Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained. We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”

For further information or to join, visit everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons

Those with underlying health conditions such as heart problems, diabetes or breathing issues should contact their GP before starting any new activity.