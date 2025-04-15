Free Insomnia Cookies until 420 for all Mary & Jane fans
With the long Spring bank holiday promising perfect gardening conditions for green-fingered fans, Insomnia Cookies is back with its blazing £4.20 deal – a box of four warm cookies – giving a token £6.80 saving. For every 4-pack sold during the spring bank holiday Insomnia Cookies will donate £1 to Groundwork, who are helping make Manchester greener for nature and for local people.
Mary Hindle grabbed her free Mary Jane cookie at the Manchester store, as the staff gear up for a week-long giveaway with dedicated ‘Slow Speaking’ zones for fans who are celebrating 420 this weekend, ensuring a laid-back and mellow vibe.
“I came straight from cutting the grass to get a sample of the Mary Jane cookie, and it’s pretty addictive! What a way to start the long bank holiday. If you need me, I’ll be gardening with Insomnia”; Mary commented.
Serving up its newest strain of mouth-watering cookie – the Mary Jane across its [Manchester / Sheffield / Nottingham] city-centre joints. The Cookies n Cream dough base is packed with rainbow sprinkles – it’s the dopest flavour yet – and if your name is Mary or Jane, it’s free!
Running until Sunday April 20, customers will need to present a valid ID, while stocks last. Free cookies will be limited to one per day per customer and full T&Cs are available to view on InsomniaCookies.co.uk.
Millie Ralston, Head of Marketing at Insomnia Cookies added: “We’re calling for Mary’s and Jane’s to join us to live the high life with free cookies all week, for those kicking-back in Platt Fields Park this Sunday, come grab a £4.20 box for when the munchies hit.”
Founded in the US by Seth Berkowitz and his student mates, whose late-night cravings led them to baking a batch of warm cookies, then turned into them cooking up a big dream to be a friend in the night.
Twenty years and over 300 stores later, the delivery cookies have left the university dorm room and landed in Manchester, Sheffield and Nottingham with five twilight stores, serving up sweet treats for anyone studying late.