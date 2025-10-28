Fox Valley leads the charge with new ultra-rapid EV upgrades

Visitors to Fox Valley Shopping Centre in Stocksbridge, north Sheffield, can now enjoy faster, more convenient electric vehicle (EV) charging, thanks to a partnership with InstaVolt—the UK’s largest ultra-rapid charging provider.

The upgrade brings six brand-new 160kW chargers to the main car park, including a wider bay to improve accessibility for all drivers. These new chargers allow motorists to power up and get back on the road in as little as twenty minutes.

The newly installed units deliver faster charging speeds, greater reliability, and improved energy efficiency—enabling drivers to add significant range to their vehicles in the time it takes to enjoy a coffee, browse the shops, or grab a bite to eat at Fox Valley’s cafés and restaurants.

The upgrade delivers:

Centre Manager Claire Biltcliffe with the new chargers

Faster charging times – ultra-rapid technology reduces waiting times for drivers.

Reliability – backed by InstaVolt’s industry-leading 99%+ uptime and nationwide engineering support.

Convenience – contactless payment with no subscription required.

Accessibility – a wider bay for easier charging for drivers with additional needs and larger vehicles.

Sustainability – powered entirely by renewable energy.

Jodie Grundy, operations director at Dransfield Properties, the company that owns and manages Fox Valley, said: “InstaVolt has an excellent reputation for reliable, user-friendly charging, and we’re thrilled to bring this upgrade to our customers.

As the third of our centres to benefit from this programme, the new chargers at Fox Valley will make visiting even easier, providing a convenient and sustainable solution for drivers. Alongside our fantastic retail and dining options, visitors can now enjoy a break while their vehicle powers up.”

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, added: “We’re delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Dransfield Properties at the Fox Valley site. This upgrade was essential as EV demand continues to grow.”

The new chargers at Fox Valley, Sheffield

The new InstaVolt ultra-rapid chargers are now fully operational and located in the main car park at Fox Valley. This installation marks the completion of InstaVolt’s upgrade programme across three Dransfield Properties centres—Fox Valley, Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough and Five Valleys in Stroud.

This investment underlines Fox Valley and Dransfield Properties ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable travel and providing a convenient, future-ready experience for visitors.

The Fox Valley upgrade is one of three location enhancements InstaVolt has delivered in partnership with Yorkshire-based Dransfield Properties Ltd.

To find out more about InstaVolt, visit www.instavolt.co.uk. For news and events at Fox Valley, visit www.foxvalleystocksbridge.co.uk.