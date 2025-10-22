Four top national awards for city’s acute pain team put Sheffield excellence on the map

A hospital team providing specialist support, advice and relief for patients who have complex pain needs have scooped four out of a possible six awards at the National Acute Pain Symposium in recognition of the exceptional care they provide to patients.

The acute pain team, based at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, won the prestigious ‘Team of the Year’, ‘Innovation of the Year’, ‘Allied Health Professional’, and ‘Nurse of the Year’ awards at the largest and longest running acute pain meeting in the UK.

Acute pain is temporary and often caused by injury or surgery. However, it can impact negatively on numerous aspects of health, including delayed recovery, development of chronic pain syndromes and increased risk of complications such as poor wound healing and blood clots.

In the Team of the Year category the judges praised the team for going above and beyond for their patients by delivering compassionate, personalised pain relief plans and promoting early recovery whilst also supporting patients through their toughest moments, from offering complex pharmacological care, basic psychological support or simply holding a patient’s hand for comfort and reassurance.

Improving outcomes

They were also singled out for introducing complex, life-changing pain management plans. In addition, a Hospital Pain Group has been established bringing together acute pain, chronic pain, palliative care, oncology and haematology specialists to share experiences and improve services. Patients have also been given access to newer and more complex pharmacological methods to optimise pain relief, with the acute pain team and the pain group promoting analgesia as a time-critical medication. This has significantly improved outcomes and reduced delays in patient care.

The team also earned the Innovation of the Year award – this time for their ‘Pain Bites’ training initiative. This ultra-accessible programme delivered 5-10 minute training sessions on essential pain topics which were accessed by QR codes in high-traffic areas throughout the hospital. As a result, over 400 staff completed the training in four months, including those who typically cannot easily attend face-to-face sessions. Staff also continue to report improved confidence and knowledge, resulting in safer pain management.

Nationally leading care

Becky Cantrell, Nurse Consultant and Nursing Lead for the Acute Pain Team, won the Nurse of the Year title in recognition of her visionary leadership

Becky Cantrell, nurse consultant and nursing lead for the Acute Pain Team, who was behind the ‘Pain Bites’ idea, won the ‘Nurse of the Year’ award. Becky, recognised as a visionary leader, has significantly advanced acute pain awareness within the Trust. She launched Acute Pain Month, co-founded the Pain Working Group, and introduced safer, medication-free pain management strategies. As the first Pain Nurse Consultant in Sheffield, she supports specialist pain teams throughout the region in her role as Chair of the Trent Region Pain Nurse Network.

The fourth and final award went to Aaron Vere, cardiothoracic pharmacist, who won Allied Health Professional of the Year. Acting as an Acute Pain Team Pharmacist advisor, Aaron developed tailored pain management plans and introduced theatre plans in general and cardiothoracic surgeries to ensure modified release opioids were not routinely used in the treatment of acute pain, almost two years before these medications were withdrawn nationally for acute postoperative pain.

Dr Richard Wassall, Consultant in Anaesthetics and Pain Medicine and clinical lead for Acute Pain at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are thrilled to have won four awards at the National Pain Symposium, which is widely recognised as a leading national event by the acute pain and pain management community. The team works incredibly hard for all our patients, playing a major role in delivering innovative person-centred care for those with acute inpatient pain problems. To have won not one but four national awards is an incredible achievement, showcasing the importance of specialist NHS pain management and putting Sheffield on the map for inspiring further excellence within the field.”