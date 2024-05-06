Four Presidents in town.
Soroptimist International Federation President Ruth, Yorkshire President Susie, Sheffield President Sue and Hallamshire President Angela met at Tapton Hall recently so that the Federation President could learn about the work of the two Sheffield clubs.
A joint meeting at Tapton Hall with SI Sheffield and SI Hallamshire hosting Federation President Ruth plus Yorkshire President Susie and Programme Director Lindsay to showcase Programme Action work in the city.S I Sheffield's focus is Mums In Need - the founder Laura and Trustee Heather gave a short presentation. This was followed by Sheffield member Chris giving a short talk on Winn Gardens which the Club also supports.S I Hallamshire's focus is Baby Basics explained via displays in the room. Later the two Presidents and Lindsay left to visit the workplace of Baby Basics.