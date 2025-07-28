Foundation funding secures community transport service’s future

A service that provides free transport to older people in rural parts of Rotherham to help tackle isolation and loneliness has received funding to protect its future.

Harthill Tea Day Social Club has been awarded a grant of £3,560 from South Yorkshire Community Foundation (SYCF) via its Loscar Wind Farm Community Fund.

The grant has funded the Social Club’s Community Transport Service for 12 months, enabling it to continue providing free transport for members in the Harthill and Kiveton areas, giving them access to tea and social entertainment, day trips and events.

Due to increased pressures on statutory services and the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on individual’s health, mobility and confidence, Harthill Tea Day provides a vital lifeline for members, helping them combat loneliness and improve their general wellbeing.

Members of the Harthill Tea Day Social Club.

The Social Club was established in 1951 and is at the heart of local life for the people of Harthill. The fortnightly Tea Days provide regular social interaction, a hearty and nutritious buffet tea, and friendships that members rely on outside of the social club’s meetings.

A volunteer Community Connector from Age UK Rotherham attends regularly to help members with Blue Badge applications, passport renewals, and referrals for Council, NHS and welfare support.

The club is now looking forward to celebrating its 75th birthday in 2026.

Marlene Lockwood, Trustee and Chair of Harthill Tea Day Social Club, said: “Without the support of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, we would have struggled to provide the free Community Transport service that makes our Tea Day meetings accessible and welcoming to all older people in our community.

“The continued funding of our Community Transport Service is vital to our members and to the continued sustainability of our club.”

SYCF, which is celebrating its 40th birthday in 2026, is the region’s largest grant giving charity, awarding more than £1m every year to voluntary and community groups across South Yorkshire.

Jess O’Neill, grants and partnerships manager at SYCF, said: “It’s wonderful to see the older people of Harthill and Kiveton being taken care of in this way and we’re proud that we are able to support Harthill Tea Day Social club in their aim to prevent isolation and loneliness.”

For more information or to apply for SYCF funding visit https://www.sycf.org.uk/apply/search-our-grants