Dozens marched through the city to celebrate the work done by foster parents to protect the most vulnerable youngsters in Sheffield.

Foster parents and council staff joined in the celebratory walk that ran from the Moorfoot Building through to the Peace Gardens at midday on May 13 as Foster Care Fortnight - an annual event running from May 12 to 25 - got into full swing.

Those involved carried banners and handed out leaflets with information on fostering, as they congratulated those who’ve already helped change the lives of vulnerable children and worked towards getting more people involved in fostering.

At the Peace Garden, they enjoyed music played by Unite the Union’s brass band and met with the Lord Mayor, councillor Jayne Dunn, who chatted with carers to learn more about the challenges they face.

It is one of the last events she will be involved in as Lord Mayor, providing a nice book end to her time in office as a year ago she took part in the same event just after taking on the role.

Foster carers, council staff and Unite the Union's brass band gathered together in the Peace Gardens to celebrate Foster Care Fortnight. | Dean Atkins

She told The Star: “Over my year as Lord Mayor I’ve met families and babies and seen how important this is and how valued it is.

“And we’re here today to say, if you are thinking ‘maybe I could foster’ then please do get in touch with us here at the council.

“You can talk to parents who have been on the same journey and see just how rewarding it can be.

“People who foster are really really special and valued so this is my thank you to them.”

She spent time with foster parents, who spoke to her about their desire to get the word out there and find more people who are willing to foster, particularly from diverse backgrounds.

Despite what people may think, fostering does not always include full time support to children, and can include offering short term or emergency care.

Those involved took banners through the city to celebrate the work done by foster carers and invite others to take part. | Dean Atkins

This city centre walk was the first of a number of events this week, with a sponsored walk taking place at Endcliffe park on Saturday May 17 to raise money for the Brighter Futures Fund which supports care supported young people.

Diane Haimeed, a foster carer who joined Monday’s walk, added: “I’ve come to promote fostering, and just to be seen and heard in Sheffield and try to recruit more foster carers.

“I’ve fostered many young people over the years and the work that we all do is very invaluable in providing a safe home.

“The council are very supportive and that’s why we all come together to do things like this, we like doing this.

“I think it’s gone great, we’ve raised lots of attention, people are looking at us and asking questions.”

Those interested in joining Saturday’s sponsored walk can find more information here.

