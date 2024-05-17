Foster Care Fortnight 2024 - foster carers celebrated in walk through city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 50 people took to the streets of Sheffield to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone that works tirelessly across the city as a foster carer to look after vulnerable youngsters.

The Council’s foster care teams organised the Foster Care Walk. It started at the bottom of The Moor and wove its way up to the musical instruments outside Light Cinema on Charter Row. It then crossed to Pound’s Park, before heading along Division Street towards the Town Hall and Peace Gardens.

Here, the event to mark Foster Care Fortnight 2024 was met alongside the fountains by the new Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn, before heading into the Town Hall for a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Sheffield City Council believes Sheffield should be a place where all children belong, are safe and all young people can build a successful future. Our foster carers help that become a reality.

Foster carers joined Sheffield City Council staff for the walk

The event was organised to say a big ‘thank you’ to those who open up their homes to a youngster who needs their help, while also encouraging those who may have been considering becoming a Sheffield Foster Carer to find out how.

Cllr Dawn Dale, Chair of the Education, Children’s and Families Committee, attended the Foster Care Walk and said:

“It’s an absolute honour for me to be here with some of our foster carers to celebrate Foster Care Fortnight.

“I’d like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to our foster carers in Sheffield. If you are interested in becoming a foster carer, please contact somebody.”

Isobel Fisher, Assistant Director of Children’s Services at Sheffield City Council, said:

“They provide loving, stable homes for our Sheffield children so that they can remain in our city and enjoy all that our city has to offer.

“I’d really like to thank all those foster carers that have turned out.”

Spearheaded by The Fostering Network, Foster Care Fortnight is an annual campaign to raise the profile of fostering and show how foster care transforms lives.

This year’s theme is #FosteringMoments, and we will continue to share the stories and experiences of some of those who have dedicated so much time to helping children across the city who require it on our social media channels.

If you have been thinking about joining becoming a foster carer, head to our fostering website for more information and to arrange a chat with one of the team at fostering.sheffield.gov.uk