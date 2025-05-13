Former WBC Frank Bruno tells Ryan Swain he feared for his life at a charity event in Dereham

The 63-year-old boxing legend shared insights from his personal and professional life during a conversation with TV and Radio Presenter Ryan Swain, captivating the live audience with his real life and career experiences.

Bruno's boxing career spanned from 1982 to 1996, during which he achieved an impressive record of 40 wins out of 45 professional fights, including 38 knockouts.

Notably, he claimed the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at Wembley Stadium in 1995, marking a significant milestone in his career. Beyond the ring, Bruno has become a prominent advocate for mental health awareness, particularly after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder which he spoke out about to Swain.

In 2017, he established The Frank Bruno Foundation to assist young individuals facing mental health challenges. During his discussion with Swain, Bruno candidly shared his recent health scare that occurred during a long-haul flight in March, where he fell ill shortly after take-off from Heathrow.

This incident necessitated a wheelchair for his exit from the aircraft and led to hospitalisation in Doha, where he received treatment for a virus, ultimately resulting in the rescheduling of the event in Dereham. He told Swain backstage he feared for his own life and he was so glad to be be back working.

Some audience members got Franks new autobiography which is out now which he hand signed for ticket holders on the night.

Ryan Swain said it was a pleasure to work with Frank, he is a national treasure and a inspiration to us all.

Frank Bruno, the former World Heavyweight Champion, will be hosting a fundraiser for his foundation in Sheffield on July 5 at Bramhall Lane.

