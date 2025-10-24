Former students come back to their Sixth Form to inspire the next generation

Former students at Astrea Academy Sheffield ran an alumni stand at the school’s Sixth Form open evening to encourage others to follow in their footsteps and apply for top universities

Former students at Astrea Academy Sheffield, part of Astrea Academy Trust, came back to their Sixth Form to help inspire the next generation of sixth formers.

The academy opened its doors on Thursday evening to give prospective Astrea Sixth Form applicants a taste of post-16 study. As part of this, youngsters Nadia and Aniso returned to the Burngreave academy to run an alumni stand.

The two former students spoke to many of the young people who attended, talking to them about their experiences of A-level study and how they went about applying to university.

The former sixth formers (R) enjoyed talking to younger students

Prospective students at Astrea Sixth Form also had the chance to speak to The Elephant Group, a headteacher-led charity that is committed to helping students to access leading universities.

Nadia is one of two students from Astrea who has taken up a place at Sheffield University to study Medicine, while Aniso has gone on to Sheffield Hallam University to study Biomedical Science.

The two students were part of the very first cohort of sixth formers at Astrea Sixth Form.

This summer the young people received their A-levels, securing excellent results with 55% of grades being A*, A and B and other university destinations including Fine Art at Birmingham City, Game Art at Falmouth, Radiology at Keele University and Paramedic Science at the University of Surrey.

Aniso (L) and Nadia (C) helped out at the Astrea opening evening, alongside the Elephant Group

Gemma Driver, head of Sixth Form at Astrea Academy Sheffield, said: “We were delighted to welcome Nadia and Aniso back for our Sixth Form open evening on Thursday. The younger students gained so much from talking to them.

“At Astrea Academy Sheffield, we are determined to see students secure high grades and places at top universities. This is why we offer a wide range of expert guidance and support to make sure everyone achieves their highest goals and ambitions.”

David Boyd, principal of Astrea Academy Sheffield, added: “We are so proud of all of our former students and the brilliant results they achieved this summer. It was fantastic to welcome two of them back for our Sixth Form open evening this week.

“We are very grateful to them for taking the time to inspire younger students to follow in their footsteps and to aim high. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Astrea Academy Trust runs 26 academies across South Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire, with all rated “good” by Ofsted inspectors.