Former Sheffield MP immortalised in bronze to celebrate achievements of vision impaired people

A bronze bust of Labour peer, the Rt Hon Lord David Blunkett – the UK’s first blind cabinet minister – has been unveiled at the House of Lords.

The unveiling was part of a special event this week by national charity Fight for Sight to celebrate the achievements of people with vision loss ahead of Disability History Month (Nov 14 - Dec 20).

The bust, on temporary loan to the Royal Gallery, is the work ofrenowned sculptor and Fight for Sight Vice-President Frances Segelman. She captured fellow Vice-President Lord Blunkett’s likeness in clay during a live “speed sculpting” event in 2022 at the House of Lords to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic abuse experienced by people with vision loss.

Remarkably, the bust was completed in just two hours in front of an audience, before later being cast in bronze.

Lord Blunkett and Fight for Sight CEO Keith Valentine unveiling the tactile bust at the House of Lords

The bust is fully accessible: it is the first instalment in the House of Lords that is tactile and also has an audio button, enabling people to experience the artwork through touch as well as sight. This is especially significant given Lord Blunkett’s achievements as the UK’s first blind Cabinet minister, who challenged assumptions and reshaped expectations of what vision-impaired people can achieve.

For many across the UK, Lord Blunkett is one of the most recognised people with vision loss. His achievements are a testament to the incredible heights people are capable of, given the right opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Lord Blunkett, described sitting for the artist as: “an incredible honour”. He said: “It’s a real honour to be represented in this way, and especially through a work of art that can be experienced by touch as well as sight. Every journey by individuals who are blind and partially sighted is unique, no two stories are the same, but what unites us is the determination to live full, independent lives and to make a contribution. I hope this sculpture helps spark conversations about what vision impaired people can achieve and reminds us that difference should never mean limitation.”

Sculptor and Fight for Sight Vice-President Frances Segelman said: “It was a real privilege to sculpt Lord Blunkett. Every time I sculpt someone, I try to capture their spirit as well as their likeness, and Lord Blunkett’s strength and warmth came through from the very first moment. To see the finished bronze sculpture displayed in the House of Lords is truly special and I hope this sculpture allows people to feel the powerful energy and resilience that radiates from him.”

The bronze bust of Lord Blunkett now on loan to The Royal Gallery at the House of Lords

Fight for Sight CEO Keith Valentine, said: “The bust of Lord David Blunkett stands as a powerful symbol of inclusion and accessibility — a reminder of the world we aspire to build, where opportunity and participation are open to all. True accessibility is a continuing journey, requiring persistence, innovation and accountability. This sculpture represents meaningful progress on that journey — a tangible step towards ensuring that accessibility is recognised as a fundamental necessity, not an afterthought.”

The event was hosted for Fight for Sight by Lord Faulkner, who is Chair of the Lord Speaker’s Advisory Panel on Works of Art.

How can you view the bust?

The bust will be available to view in the Royal Gallery at the House of Lords until 16th December, 2025. You can view it by booking a tour at the House of Lords or request a free viewing through your MP.

To find out more: https://www.fightforsight.org.uk/news-and-insights/news/charity-news/the-bust-of-lord-blunkett-at-the-house-of-lords/