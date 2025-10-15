Forge sells out at Pilsley - with new homes now available at second Derbyshire site

NHQB-registered homebuilder Forge New Homes is celebrating the successful completion and full sale of its first Derbyshire development, The Hedgerows in Pilsley.

All 98 homes at The Hedgerows are now fully completed and sold, with Forge now turning its attentions just eight miles up the road to Bolsover, where work is underway on its second development in the county at Welbeck Gardens.

Situated in Bolsover, it will deliver 58 beautifully designed detached homes, scheduled for completion later this year, providing more opportunities for families across Derbyshire to secure their own home.

Andy Beattie, managing director at Forge New Homes, said:

The Hedgerows in Pilsley

"We’re proud that our first two Derbyshire sites have been so warmly received and are delighted to have welcomed all our customers to Pilsley.

“At Forge, our mission is to create brilliantly designed, attainable homes for families across the region, so Welbeck Gardens offers another opportunity for buyers to settle in a vibrant, neighbourly community."

Welbeck Gardens has been thoughtfully designed as a welcoming, family-friendly community, featuring a mix of three- and four-bedroom detached homes, generous green spaces, and convenient access to local amenities, including shops, cafes, and schools. Prices start from £275,000, making it an accessible option for those looking to plant roots in the area.

In addition to Derbyshire Forge is also undertaking new residential sites in Sheffield and Lincolnshire; for more information, visit: https://www.forgenewhomes.co.uk/our-developments.