Forge Bakehouse on the move at Sheffield Station

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse has moved to a new location at the heart of Sheffield Station.

Forge was previously trading in the former taxi rank at the station but is now based in new premises in the centre of the station concourse, perfect for busy commuters and travellers.

“Our original location was a great introduction to the station but the time is right to move to the busiest part of the concourse now we've proved to be a hit with our handmade, high quality produce,” said Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest.”

“We’ll still be offering our proper barista-made hot drinks with the best quality coffee beans, chocolate and tea along with a tasty selection of our bestselling cakes and pastries.

Barista Aaron welcomes travellers to the new Sheffield Station Forge Bakehouse.

“We are confident that this is the perfect spot and has everything we need to offer the best service to our customers.”

Forge Bakehouse has shops and cafes throughout Sheffield and north Derbyshire in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Dronfield and Chesterfield.

The Bakehouse offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.