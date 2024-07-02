Forge Bakehouse comes to Chesterfield town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse is continuing its expansion with the launch of a new shop and cafe in Chesterfield town centre.

Forge Bakehouse already has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and Dronfield as well as an outlet at the Forum in Sheffield city centre and at Sheffield Station.

And now the company has opened a new shop and cafe at The Pavements Shopping Centre in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Having established ourselves successfully in Sheffield, we felt the time was right for expansion and recognised there is demand for our range of products in North East Derbyshire,” said Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest.

Forge Bakehouse has now launched a shop and cafe in Chesterfield

“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas.

“Dronfield proved extremely popular with customers as soon as we opened at the Civic Centre and Chesterfield is just as successful.

“Chesterfield is such a vibrant and welcoming traditional shopping centre and our visitors are already enjoying the opportunity to call in at Forge Bakehouse for a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location we have selected within the Pavements Shopping Centre is convenient and extremely attractive and makes a welcome addition to our portfolio.”

Forge Bakehouse produces an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries at its Abbeydale bakery which are sold through the company’s shops and are also available for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The cafes have also established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.

At the same time, the addition of new savoury lines like the Forge Bakehouse melted cheese croissant has increased the brand’s popularity as both an eat in and take out destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beauchief cafe and shop also offers locally made butter, milk and a selection of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.