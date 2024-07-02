Forge Bakehouse comes to Chesterfield town centre
Forge Bakehouse already has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and Dronfield as well as an outlet at the Forum in Sheffield city centre and at Sheffield Station.
And now the company has opened a new shop and cafe at The Pavements Shopping Centre in Chesterfield.
"Having established ourselves successfully in Sheffield, we felt the time was right for expansion and recognised there is demand for our range of products in North East Derbyshire,” said Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest.
“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas.
“Dronfield proved extremely popular with customers as soon as we opened at the Civic Centre and Chesterfield is just as successful.
“Chesterfield is such a vibrant and welcoming traditional shopping centre and our visitors are already enjoying the opportunity to call in at Forge Bakehouse for a break.
“The location we have selected within the Pavements Shopping Centre is convenient and extremely attractive and makes a welcome addition to our portfolio.”
Forge Bakehouse produces an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries at its Abbeydale bakery which are sold through the company’s shops and are also available for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.
The cafes have also established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.
At the same time, the addition of new savoury lines like the Forge Bakehouse melted cheese croissant has increased the brand’s popularity as both an eat in and take out destination.
The Beauchief cafe and shop also offers locally made butter, milk and a selection of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.
To find out more about Forge Bakehouse and its full range of products and services visit www.forgebakehouse.co.uk
