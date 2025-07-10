Fore the Future Golf Day raises £16,000 for Roundabout

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s first Golf Day has raised more than £16,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fore the Future event at Hallamshire Golf Club brought together 23 teams of four players from local businesses, community leaders and supporters for a day of golf and networking, all in aid of young people facing homelessness in South Yorkshire.

The day also included a three-course meal and charity auction, featuring items like a signed work by acclaimed Sheffield artist Pete McKee, who also took a place in one of the teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as a reminder of the importance of the day, there was also a speech by Lydia Bramhall, one of the young people supported by Roundabout, whose story of resilience and hope earned her a standing ovation from guests.

Fore the Future was held at Sheffield's Hallamshire Golf Club

The event was made possible through the support of key sponsors Freeths Solicitors, Begbies Traynor Group, Gripple, Homes by Strata, Clear Group Insurance Management, N Prime, and Nespresso.

“Our inaugural Roundabout Golf Day was an incredible success, raising over £16,000 and bringing our mission into the spotlight,” said Roundabout Business Development Manager Chetna Jogia.

“The support from businesses, the community and everyone involved was overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing young people like Lydia inspire a standing ovation reminded us all why we do what we do, making it a powerful, heartwarming day that truly reaffirmed our purpose.”

The event was such a success that Roundabout is already planning to bring Fore the Future back in 2026.

For more information visit roundabouthomeless.org